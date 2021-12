Constance K. Fitzpatrick, age 87 of DuBois, PA died Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Christ The King Manor. Born on April 13, 1934 in Brookville, PA, she was the daughter of the late James and Catherine (Cohlepp) Wright. On September 22, 1956 she married Wiley P. Fitzpatrick. He preceded her in death on September 30, 2016. Connie was a homemaker […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/constance-k-fitzpatrick/