CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Area School District board of directors held its reorganizational meeting Wednesday night.

Tim Morgan was selected as temporary board president and administered the oath of office to board members Greg Clarke, Mary Anne Jackson, Shawna Rothrock and Kate Wood.

Afterwards, the board approved the retention of Larry Putt as president and Clarke as vice president.

The board will continue to meet in 2022 on the third and fourth Mondays monthly at 6 p.m. in the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School Library.

Work sessions will be held: Jan. 17, Feb. 21, March 21, April 18, May 16, June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 17 and Nov. 21.

Voting meetings will be held: Jan. 24, Feb. 28, March 28, April 25, May 23, June 27, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24 and Nov. 28. The board will reorganize Dec. 1, 2022.

In other business, the board: