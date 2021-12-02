CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield YMCA has been notified by the North Pole that Santa and Mrs. Claus will attend this year’s Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 12 p.m.

They will also visit with local children and pose for photos in the YMCA gymnasium after the parade.

The YMCA will provide hot chocolate and cookies for everyone. Children will also receive a treat from Santa.

The parade will start on the corner of Locust and Third streets, proceed down to Cherry Street and then to North Second Street to finish on Locust Street.

For more information, please contact the YMCA at 814-765-5521.