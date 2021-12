Valerie K. Kontra, age 78 of DuBois, PA died Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the DuBois Nursing Home. Born on May 4, 1943 in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Emma (Doud) Pringle. She married Thomas Kontra who preceded her in death on November 28, 1999. Valerie had worked as a retail manager for The […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/valerie-k-kontra/