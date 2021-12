Rosalita Rose (Rex) Kling, 77, of Clearfield peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on November 28, 2021 at her home. She was born on December 12, 1943 in Shippenville, a daughter of the late Raymond and Sarah (Sherman) Rex. She was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church where she served various positions and […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/rosalita-rose-rex-kling/