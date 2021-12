Robert R. Shaffer, 87, of Hermitage formerly of Marienville, died Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Sharon Regional Hospital. Born on January 9, 1934 in Sigel, he was the son of the late Russell and Angeline Miller Shaffer. In Marienville on July 28, 1956, he married the former Patricia A. Sheffer. She survives. For his first career Mr. Shaffer was employed […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/robert-r-shaffer/