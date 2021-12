CLEARFIELD – Katie Penoyer was recently inducted as a new member of the Clearfield Rotary Club.

Any person interested in joining the service club for its weekly meetings are encouraged to contact any Rotarian.

Shown, from left to right, are Past District Gov. Joe White, Penoyer and Rotarian Ron Strattan.

Rotarians will be bell ringing for the Salvation Army from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday at the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet at the Clearfield Mall.