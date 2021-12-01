BROOKVILLE – The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce its new Winter Landscapes Photo Contest that runs from December of 2021 through February of 2022.

Finalists’ photos will be posted on online in March of 2022 with the four entries receiving the most votes winning the following cash prizes: first place – $100, second place – $75, third place – $50 and fourth place – $25.

To enter complete the entry form and upload your photos at VisitPAGO.com/contest. The only requirements are that the photo meet the Winter Landscapes photo contest theme and that it must be taken in Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest or Cameron counties.

“Winter is a very peaceful and beautiful time in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region. This contest gives people the chance to show off their photos highlighting the beauty of the region during the winter months, when the mountains and trees are covered in a blanket of white,” said John Straitiff, executive director, Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is a membership-based travel promotion organization serving five counties in Northwest Pennsylvania: Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest and Cameron.

The mission of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is to design and implement marketing strategies/programs with the specific intent of increasing overnight travel-related expenditures and awareness of the region as the perfect outdoor adventure destination.