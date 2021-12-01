The Jaffa Oriental Band of Altoona and Novey Recycling teamed up to help the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Pictured is Douglas McCall of the Jaffa Oriental Band next to a promotional plastic beer bottle that’s about five feet tall.

McCall delivered the bottle along with a number of other containers filled with “pop-tops.”

A number of individuals and businesses collect pop-tops, then give them to band members.

Once there’s a truck load, they deliver the pop-tops to Novey Recycling and donate proceeds to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

“[We were] thinking about the time, effort and commitment involved in this cause,” said Novey Recycling Manager Mike Boal.

“And Novey Recycling decided to pay above market price … to show everyone their efforts are truly appreciated.”

Boal also hopes others will join the cause. Shriners Hospitals are a network of 22 non-profit medical facilities across North America.

Children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care.

They receive care in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patient’s ability to pay. Care is usually provided until age18.

Kierra Brown and Tyler Boal, office clerks of Novey Recycling, decided to figure out just how many pop-tops were collected.

They scooped out a cup of pop-tops from one of the containers. Then, they counted those in the cup to get a baseline figure.

They scooped and dumped them into a container until there was one pound, and 1,458 pop-tops comprised one pound.

This number varied depending upon the type of pop-top, but McCall turned in 277 pounds, or around 403,866 pop-tops.

McCall and the Jaffa Oriental Band would like to thank everyone who supported this cause.

Anyone interested in supporting the Shriners Hospital for Children can contact McCall at 814-577-6096 for more information.

“In life, it is the little things like this that can make a big difference,” said Tyler Boal.