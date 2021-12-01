CLEARFIELD – Big Ben. Queen Elizabeth. Tea Time. Ah yes – England!

Home to the wizarding world where for seven years, a certain boy wizard went to a certain wizardry school and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story.

This is the story of the Puffs, who just happened to be there too. Puffs: or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic is a hilarious comedy by Matt Cox, that follows a group of well-meaning magical misfits during the times of that certain boy wizard.

Puffs tells the story of an “ordinary” young man, Wayne Hopkins, who finds out he’s a wizard and travels to a certain school of magic, where he is placed in the “Puffs,” a group of loyal and good intentioned misfits.

Over the course of his seven years at the school, he gets thrown into situations both dangerous and ridiculous. Between learning magic, trying not to get lost or hurt in the labyrinths of the school and attempting to avoid his four-eyed nemesis, Wayne, and the rest of the characters, take us on a magical journey unlike any we’ve ever experienced.

The talented cast and crew includes Elizabeth Catherman (Susie Bones, ensemble), Sarah Catherman (light crew), Sarah Cutler (light crew), Evan Forcey (Wayne Hopkins, ensemble), Ian Gibson (Cedric/Voldy), Emmalynne Groth (Megan Jones, ensemble), Sage Hoppe (Narrator), Jeri Mallon (Blondo Malfoy, ensemble), Mason Marshall (Oliver Rivers, ensemble), Peyton Norris (Leanne, ensemble), Peyton Reese (J. Finch Fletchley, ensemble), Anna Rowles (Sally Perks, ensemble), Chloe Rowles (light crew), Ethan Sorbera (Ernie Mac, ensemble) and Beth Struble (Hannah, ensemble).

The production is directed by Stephen Switala and Lew Duttry, with costume/prop/set assistance from Cassidy DeJonge, Kim Luzier, Jeannine Wonderling, Diane Switala, Lynn Williams, Richanda Robinson, Greg Norris, Joanna Switala and Kyle Kelly.

Puffs: or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic will be performed by the CHS Drama Club on Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. in the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School Auditorium.

Tickets are all $5 and are only available at the door. Puffs is performed through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.