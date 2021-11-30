DUBOIS – The Reitz Theater in Dubois will present Disney’s Frozen Jr. beginning this week as the final production of its truncated 2021 season.

The wildly popular musical will feature many local youngsters ranging from age 6 to age 18, some of whom have been onstage at The Reitz in previous productions, as well as some who are excitedly making their stage debuts.

“The kids have been working very well together right from the start,” Director Tom Hibbert said. “There is quite a lot of talent in this group and we are very proud of them.”

Frozen Jr. tells the story of sister princesses, Elsa and Anna. The elder Elsa possesses magical powers, which enable her to freeze objects and people; much to her chagrin, she does not know how to control them.

Elsa eventually ascends to the throne, but inadvertently freezes her kingdom in an eternal winter. This prompts Anna to band together with an iceman, his reindeer, and a snowman to find Elsa and restore the kingdom once and for all.

“Thanks to our wonderful turnout at auditions back in September, we’ve had the opportunity to cast a couple people together in the same role for alternating performances,” Hibbert said.

“This has been another wonderful aspect of our performers’ collaboration and my production team and I are very grateful for the kids’ hard work. Needless to say, we are incredibly excited!”

The musical is based on the 2013 film of the same name, which in turn was heavily-inspired by the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, “The Snow Queen.”

The music and lyrics are penned by composing couple Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez while the book is scribed by Jennifer Lee.

“Our patrons are undoubtedly very excited for the Frozen Jr. performances,” CRI Vice President Andy Benson said. “We are very thankful to the show’s sponsor, Fore Your Health Family Medicine, and to the talented cast and crew!”

Performances will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2, Friday, Dec. 3, Saturday, Dec. 4, Thursday, Dec. 9, Friday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 4, Sunday, Dec. 5, and Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the performances are available at www.reitztheater.com, at ACE Hardware in DuBois, or by calling the box office at 814-375-4274.

The Reitz Theater is located at 36 E. Scribner Ave. in downtown DuBois. Cultural Resources Inc. and the Reitz Theater will be practicing standard COVID-19 protocols in accordance with CDC guidelines.

All public spaces will be cleaned and sanitized. All patrons, volunteers and visitors must wear proper face coverings and practice social distancing while inside the facility.