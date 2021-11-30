Pennsylvania gas prices have fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.58/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.

Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 1.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.05/gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania is priced at $3.21/gallon Monday while the most expensive is $4.39/gallon, a difference of $1.18/gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37/gallon Monday.

The national average is down 1.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.26/gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back five years:

Nov. 29, 2020: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

Nov. 29, 2019: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

Nov. 29, 2018: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)

Nov. 29, 2017: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

Nov. 29, 2016: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg – $3.58/g, down 2.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.60/g.

Hagerstown – $3.35/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.35/g.

York – $3.61/g, down 3.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.65/g.

“Gas price declines are slowly picking up momentum. With oil’s recent fall and the jury out on a new COVID variant, Omicron, we could be in store for lower prices based on many countries turning back to travel restrictions, limiting oil demand and potentially accelerating the drop in gas prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“There remains a very high level of uncertainty ahead of us as OPEC has also delayed its meetings to await more market movements and information on Omicron.

But so far, Americans can expect the new variant to push gas prices even lower. Beyond the next few weeks, it remains nearly impossible to predict where oil and gas prices will head, though turbulence is guaranteed.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades.

Unlike AAA’s once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.