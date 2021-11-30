HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s high court says that for now, an order requiring masks inside the state’s K-12 schools and childcare facilities will remain in place, according to an Associated Press report published by WJAC-TV.

The state Supreme Court said Tuesday that could change again after it hears oral argument next week in Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s appeal of a lawsuit that’s overturned the mandate, the report stated.

If the justices hadn’t acted, the mask mandate would have ended on Saturday, Dec. 4. A Commonwealth Court majority said earlier this month that acting Health Secretary Alison Beam lacked authority to require masks.

The lower court said Beam didn’t comply with state laws about reviewing and approving regulations and that the mandate was adopted without an existing disaster emergency.