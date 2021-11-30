State police at Clearfield
- State police reported a drug incident occurred Nov. 22 on Main Street in Bradford Township. According to troopers, a 31-year-old Hyde man was found lying in the middle of the roadway due to a suspected overdose. He was allegedly found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Charges have been filed through the district court.
Clearfield Borough
- Police arrested a wanted female on Barclay Street. She was taken into custody without incident and transported to Clearfield County Jail.
- Police responded to a report of an assault at an Ogden Avenue residence. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police responded to a Daisy Street residence for a reported assault. According to police, a female had struck another person in the home. Police arrived and located the female; the caller didn’t want to pursue charges but was found to have warrants.
- Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of SW Third Avenue. Police located the vehicle and talked to the driver. The driver informed police that he was waiting to speak with family in the area.
- Police responded to a Stuart Avenue residence for an incident of harassment. According to police, the caller reported that her son was out of control. Upon arrival, police deescalated the incident and the parties agreed to separate for the evening.
- Police responded to a reported medical emergency. Officers and emergency personnel arrived to assist the female to the hospital.
- While on patrol, police reportedly located a male urinating on the sidewalk. Police provided the male with a ride home. Charges are to be filed.
- Police responded to a Nichols Street business for a report of harassment. Police arrived and located a female who informed officers that she was in an altercation with her family. She made statements of self-harm and agreed to go to the hospital.
- Police responded to a reported structure fire at an East 11th Street residence. Police and fire crews arrived on-scene and observed the back of the building to be fully engulfed in flames. No one was inside the residence at the time; one male was treated for smoke inhalation.
- Police responded to a Turnpike Avenue residence for a reported physical altercation. One individual was arrested as a result of the incident.
- Police attempted to serve a “failure to respond” warrant on a local male. According to police, the warrant only required a signature. However, the male in question became irate and physically assaulted officers. The male was taken into custody and transported to county jail.
- Police responded to a report of a female who was threatening self-harm. Police and EMS transported the female to the hospital without incident.
Lawrence Township
- Police reported a drug violation occurred Nov. 28 in the area of the Rainbow Car Wash in Hyde. While on patrol, police were behind a black Chevrolet Silverado with a burnt-out taillight. Police checked vehicle information and discovered the driver had a suspended license and an active warrant through the Clearfield Borough police. As a result, the vehicle was stopped and the driver, 31-year-old Michael Folmar of Curwensville, granted consent to search. The search allegedly turned up numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
- Police reported a DUI occurred Nov. 27 in the area of Washington Avenue and Lawhead Street in Hyde. During a traffic stop, a 21-year-old Clearfield man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol to the degree he was rendered unable to safely operate a vehicle. He refused to submit to a legal blood draw and was released to a sober person. Charges were filed for DUI and related offenses, and a preliminary hearing will be held in the near future.
- Police received a report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle Nov. 16 on Mount Joy Road, Clearfield. According to police, it was discovered that back in June, a female took a relative’s vehicle without permission when she moved out of state. Charges were filed through the district court.