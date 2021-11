Francis T. “Frank” Etherson, 88, of Cranberry Township, died Monday, November 29, 2021, at The Waters of Wexford, in Warrendale, PA. He was born December 18, 1932, in Rossiter, PA, a son of the late Mary (Truance) and Francis P. Etherson. Frank served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955 and was stationed in Europe during the Korean […]

