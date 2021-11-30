The holidays are a time of celebration for humans, but our pets see it otherwise. These are the different ways the holidays can affect your pets.

It’s that time of the year again; can you believe it? The holidays are a joyous time for us but can be challenging for our furry family members. There are multiple ways your pet can end up at an emergency vet visit during this time of year. Take time to understand the different ways the holidays can affect your pets and pet-proof your house to avoid catastrophes.

Plants and Flowers

Holiday plants are a great way to brighten your home and your mood, but they can be a real danger to your pet because many of them are toxic. Even if you purchase a non-toxic plant, they can still cause gastrointestinal issues if your pet consumes them in large quantities. Harmful holiday plants include:

Evergreens

Ivy

Juniper

Azaleas

Chrysanthemums

Holly

Mistletoe

Lily

Amaryllis

Poinsettias are typically thought to be highly toxic to dogs and cats, but they’re generally low in toxicity and will only cause irritation to the mouth and stomach.

Wires and Lights

Pets chewing on electrical cords can result in severe injuries like oral burns and electrical shocks. If your dogs, cats or other pets have a habit of chewing on wires, you need to take precautions and limit their exposure to the holiday lights. Try using cord covers or organizers to keep them out of sight or less accessible.

Christmas Tree and Decorations

All the beautiful holiday decorations and trees pose a threat to your furry pets. Cats may attempt to climb the trunk or use it as a scratching post. This behavior could lead to the tree falling over and someone becoming injured. Ensure you secure your tree and keep your pets from ingesting the evergreen needles that could get stuck in their intestines.

Holiday Guests

During the holidays, there is increased activity — family, friends and other guests are coming and going all season long. This hustle and bustle can stress your pets out. It’s important to maintain some sort of normalcy for your furry friends. There are many different ways to help keep your pets calm during the holidays, including avoiding unnecessary stress, providing them with a safe space to escape to and discussing a solution with your vet.

As the holidays get closer, keep this list of ways the holidays can affect your pets on hand as a reminder.