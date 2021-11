Diane Jane (Meyer) Drayer, 81, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, surrounded by family in her home. She was born on March 8, 1940, to the late Joseph and Florence “Blondie” Meyer in St. Marys, PA. She attended school in the St. Marys school district. On October 31, 1959, Diane married James “Jim” Drayer in St. […]

