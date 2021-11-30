CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Clearfield County Public Library has announced its bookmobile schedule for the month of December.
- Dec. 1, Frenchville Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Dec. 6, Mt. View Market Place, Kylertown, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Dec. 7, Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Dec. 8, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Dec. 13, LaJose Hotel, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Dec. 14, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Dec. 14, Coffee N Bananas, Madera, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Dec. 15, Coalport VFW, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Dec. 20, Blackwood Auctions, Luthersburg,11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Dec. 21, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Dec. 22, Penfield Grange Hall, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Dec. 23, Frenchville VFW, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Dec. 27, Mt. View Market Place, Kylertown,11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Dec. 28, Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Dec. 29, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.