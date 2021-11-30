CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Clearfield County Public Library has announced its bookmobile schedule for the month of December.

Dec. 1 , Frenchville Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

, Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dec. 29, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.