Wayne Lawrence Merrill was born on July 2, 1949, in Chattanooga, TN to Elsie (Geist) and Lawrence Merrill. Wayne was the eldest of 4 children: Maribeth, Sherman and Eunice. Later the family would move to Mount Desert Island, ME where Larry was a small-town pastor. Another family move in his teens led Wayne to DuBois and later Corsica, PA. There […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/wayne-lawrence-merrill/