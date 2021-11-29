CLEARFIELD COUNTY — Despite the continued challenge of fundraising during the ongoing pandemic, the ThinkBIG® Pediatric Cancer Fund has officially incorporated Clearfield County into its list of counties eligible for assistance.

ThinkBIG has the primary mission to alleviate the stress of everyday financial expenses so families who are battling pediatric cancer can concentrate on treatment and healing.

ThinkBIG accomplishes this by helping families with monthly bills, including, but not limited to, mortgage, car payments and utility bills.

ThinkBIG also helps families with funeral expenses for those who unfortunately lose their battle to pediatric cancer.

Since 2014, ThinkBIG has been able to allocate over $900,000 in financial assistance to families located in northeast and central Pennsylvania.

“We are very excited to officially welcome Clearfield County into our ThinkBIG Family,” said Mark Stankiewicz, managing director of ThinkBIG.

“The need from families has, unfortunately, continued to rise. We are very lucky to have amazing volunteers and partners willing to raise funds and awareness for our mission so that we can continue to help local families during one of the most challenging times of their life.”

Families who wish to seek assistance from ThinkBIG should reach out to the social worker at the hospital that their child is being treated.

Families that meet all of the criteria will then be asked to submit their monthly bills to be approved by an allocations committee.

ThinkBIG invites anyone who may be interested in volunteering their time or resources to assist its mission, to please visit its Web site at www.thinkbigpa.org or reach out via e-mail to info@thinkbigpa.org.

The ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund is a 501(c)3 non-profit with headquarters located in Bloomsburg, Pa. Founded in 2014, the mission of the nonprofit is to provide financial assistance to local families in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania so that they can focus on their child’s battle with pediatric cancer.

For additional information, please visit www.thinkbigpa.org or reach out to Mark Stankiewicz at mark.stankiewicz@thinkbigpa.org..