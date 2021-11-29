State police at DuBois
- State police are investigating a reported rape of a 26-year-old woman that occurred Nov. 26 in Union Township, Clearfield County. No further information was provided.
Curwensville Borough
- Police received a report of several people hunting in the Cooper Road area. Contact was made and police found it was nothing criminal in nature. Police advised the Pennsylvania Game Commission of the report.
- Police assisted emergency personnel with several medical emergencies throughout Curwensville Borough.
- Police responded to the area of the Lumber City Highway where a vehicle was on the railroad tracks. According to police, it exited the roadway, entered a ditch and ended up on the tracks. An oncoming train was able to stop just before the vehicle’s location. Police say the driver is suspected of driving under the influence, and was transported to the hospital for a legal blood draw. Charges are currently pending.
- Police received a report of a reckless driver in the State Street area. The vehicle was located and stopped, at which point police suspected the driver was under the influence. They were taken to the hospital for a legal blood draw; charges are currently pending.
- Police received a report of an abandoned vehicle in the Snappy’s parking lot. It was subsequently removed by the owner.