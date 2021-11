Donald “Shag” Slovinsky, Jr., 63, of Big Run, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital from complications from Covid-19. He was born in DuBois on October 5, 1958, a son of the late Donald Slovinsky, Sr. and Genevieve (Agnello) Slovinsky. Don was a member of Saints Cosmas and Damian Catholic Church. He was a 1977 graduate […]

