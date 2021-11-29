CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Historical Society will soon be holding its annual holiday book sale. The event will take place Sunday, Dec. 5, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“This is a perfect time to shop local and buy a piece of your county history,” states a CCHS press release. All books will be discounted, some up to 30 percent off, and all art prints will be 50 percent off.

There will also be gift memberships available. Each membership comes with a welcome letter, brochures and copy of the society’s bi-annual bulletin.

The Bulletin is almost 40 pages of photos and county history articles.

Visit the society’s Web site for a complete list of books at: Clearfieldcountyhistoricalsociety.net.

All are welcome to this free event. The museum is located at 104 E. Pine St., Clearfield.