CLEARFIELD – Recently the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 6, Clearfield presented checks to the Clearfield County Toys 4 Tots and the Clearfield Food Pantry.

Shown are ALA members, Cindy Potter, Connie Pellerite and Kim Swatsworth. Ms. Pellerite is a volunteer for both the Clearfield County Toys 4 Tots and the Clearfield Food Pantry, and is accepting the checks on their behalf.

Anyone wishing to contribute to these two worthy organizations can contact the Clearfield County Toys 4 Tots at 814-761-2689 or the Clearfield Food Pantry at 814-577-8905.