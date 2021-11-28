CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Nov. 29 – Dec. 3, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Brushing:

? State Route: 2024 (Old Erie Pike)

? State Route: 2051 (Drane Highway)

? State Route: 3021 (Henry’s Road)

Ditching:

? State Route: 0453 (Olanta to Boardman)

Drainage Improvements:

? State Route: 0153 (Crooked Sewer)

? State Route: 2024 (Wallaceton Road)

Guiderail Repair:

? State Route: 0053 (Glen Hope)

? State Route: 2023 (Glen Richey Highway)

Patching:

? State Route: 0255 (Penfield)

Pipe Extension:

? State Route: 2009 (Vulcan Road)

? State Route: 3021 (Henry’s Road)

Pipe Flushing:

? Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 133 to 120 – Westbound)

? State Route: 0453 (Olanta to Boardman)

Shoulder Improvements:

? State Route: 1009 (Deer Creek, Morrisdale)

? State Route: 2039 (Grassflat)

Side Dozing:

? Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 116 to 120 – East and Westbound)

? State Route: 0453 (Curwensville to Olanta)

Tree Removal:

? Interstate 80 (Dubois, Rockton area)

PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before they go” and to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For more information, visit www.penndot.gov or call 814-765-0524. For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com\511PAStateColl.