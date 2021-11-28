DUBOIS – The Bureau of Labor Statistic predicts 20 percent growth in employment opportunities in health service management fields by 2026.

In a continuing effort to offer training relevant to the area workforce, Penn State DuBois Continuing and Community Education will offer a variety of programs designed for those looking to enter or advance a career in the healthcare industry in 2022.

Programs include Nursing Home Administrator Training, Personal Care Home Administrator Training, and Introduction to Medical Terminology.

The Nursing Home Administrator Training program is held in partnership with Penn State Abington. The 120-hour program delivered virtually through Zoom will prepare graduates to enter a career in administration of long-term personal care facilities.

The role of the nursing home administrator is to supervise, plan, develop, monitor and maintain appropriate standards of care throughout all departments in the nursing home.

The nursing home administrator must have effective communication, leadership and business skills to be successful.

This program is approved by the Pennsylvania State Board of Examiners of Nursing Home Administrators and designed to provide core education for those interested in pursuing a career in the long-term care administration field. The courses may also serve to satisfy the State of Pennsylvania license renewal requirements.

Consisting of 16 courses, each 7.5 hours in length, this program is taught by Penn State University approved instructors who are experts in this topic. Individuals may register for the entire program or choose to take individual courses as needed.

Classes will be held live online via Zoom on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Jan. 17, through March 9. The fee for the entire program is $2,800, or $175 per individual class.

Personal Care Home Administrator Training is a100-hour program consisting of 19 courses that will prepare graduates to enter a career in administration of long-term personal care facilities.

The role of the personal care home administrator is to supervise and develop appropriate standards of care throughout all areas of the facility.

Individuals must have effective communication, leadership, and business skills to be successful. This required training for current personal care home administrators, or those who wish to become administrators, and direct care staff will cover caring for special needs and management.

Topics include medication procedures, personal hygiene, nutrition, writing assessments, recreation, cultural competency, gerontology, care for residents with mental illness, dementia and cognitive impairments, abuse and neglect prevention and reporting, resident home contracts, fire prevention, community resources, local, state, and federal laws, staff supervision and training, budgets, resident rights and CPR.

Classes will be held from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays from Jan. 18, through Feb. 24, 2022, via Zoom. The fee for the entire program is $1,450.

For those needing specific classes or additional continuing education credits to maintain their license, individual courses may also be taken. Please contact the continuing education department for specific pricing.

Continuing Education at Penn State DuBois is also authorized to administer the Personal Care Home Administrator Test for those who currently hold a Nursing Home Administrator license and wish to add that credential to their resume.

The test is scheduled by appointment and those wishing to discuss this option can also contact the office.

The introductory course in Medical Terminology will focus on the principles of medical word building to help the student develop the extensive vocabulary used in healthcare occupations. Students will learn root words, and examine the correct pronunciation, spelling, and use of medical terms related to anatomy, physiology, and pathology. No previous experience is necessary.

This class will be held in person at the North Central PA LaunchBox at 2 E. Long Ave., in DuBois. Classes will meet on two consecutive Saturday mornings on May 14 and 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Registration is $295 per student with materials provided at no extra charge. Companies sending four or more students will qualify for a discount.

To register for these full programs or individual classes within these programs, visit dubois.psu.edu/continuing-community-education.

For more information, contact Penn State DuBois Continuing and Community Education at 814-375-4715 or duboisoutreach@psu.edu.