Wilma Lorraine Gilstrap, 81, of Brookville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Brookside Senior Living. She was born on January 18, 1940 in Brookville, a daughter of the late Harold Ervin Harwood, Sr. and Eva Marie (Neel) Harwood. On September 5, 1970, she married Walter Eugene Gilstrap. He preceded her in death on October 09, 2015. Wilma […]

