Joanne B. Bailey, 83, of Clarion, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at her home following an illness. She was born on October 13, 1938 in Shippenville; daughter of the late Louis and Ruth Dolby Ferris. Joanne married John Bailey, who preceded her in death. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Clarion V.F.W. Joanne enjoyed […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/joanne-b-bailey/