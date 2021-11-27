CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Historical Society Board of Directors is delighted to welcome its newest board member, Pat Pallo.

He is grateful to be invited and excited to join the Clearfield County Historical Society leadership team. Pat, who teaches local history, is looking forward to extending his knowledge of the history and heritage of Clearfield County.

As a life-long resident of this county, he is eager to offer whatever the society may be in need of to help it continue to maintain its standard of excellence.

Pat grew up in Clearfield, but he also has paternal roots in Hawk Run. His father was a long-time teacher in Moshannon Valley, inspiring Pat with an interest in that area as well.

Pat has fond memories of growing up as a “townie” in Clearfield, of his formative years in school at Leonard Grade, St. Francis and then graduating from Clearfield Area High School.

College at Clarion University prepared him for his vocation as a high school social studies teacher at his alma mater. He teaches World Cultures, American History from World War I to World War II, as well as Pennsylvania and local history.

Pat grew up with the loving support of family, his parents and sisters, in his pursuit of fun, adventure and continued learning.

His love of the natural beauty, which central Pennsylvania offers, affords such activities as hunting, fishing, canoeing and kayaking.

In his spare time, loafing with his dogs at the family’s Rockton Mountain camp is a cherished activity. He is also the proud parent of three sons – Jude, Matthew and Luke.