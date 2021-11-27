CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday addressed various items of business.
The commissioners:
- announced the 100th anniversary of the DuBois Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 813 and approved for drafting of a proclamation by the chief clerk.
- approved an engagement letter with Cozen O’Connor, the law firm that represented the county in the lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The suit has since been dropped.
- approved a lease extension with Pennmark Management Company for storage space behind the Visit Clearfield County office in the Big Lots Plaza.
- approved a purchase of service agreement with Pathways.
- approved a revision to its previously-approved purchase of service agreement with Cornell Abraxas Group LLC to include “LLC” in the company’s name.
- approved one new hire, three employee separations/retirements and one employee leave of absence.
- approved the minutes of the Nov. 9 board meeting as presented by the chief clerk.
- approved the bills as presented by the Controller’s office.