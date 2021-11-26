<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>China enters Korean War; Nazis force half a million Jews into walled ghetto; Nixon's secretary tries to explain gap on Watergate tapes; 'Casablanca' premieres at Hollywood Theater; Tina Turner is born.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:video {"id":471903,"src":"https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/11\/vid61a094c6a9f08305515911.mp4"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-video"><video controls src="https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/11\/vid61a094c6a9f08305515911.mp4"><\/video><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:video -->