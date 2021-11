Sharon “Jill” (Deemer) Carroll, 73, of Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at her residence. She was born on September 9, 1948 in Punxsutawney to the late Emmer and Helen (Weber) Deemer. Jill graduated in 1966 from Punxsutawney High School and married her husband Fred on April 24, 1967. She worked for the Maple Leaf Restaurant from 1966 […]

