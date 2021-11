Rita A. Humphrey, 78, of Brookville, died Sunday, November 21, 2021 at McKinley Health Center. Born at her family home in Marble on September 26, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Edith Hoover Strickenberger. A 1962 graduate of North Clarion High School, she went on to earn her B.S. in Biology, Earth and Space Science and […]

