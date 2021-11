Patricia Gilfillan, 74 of Parlin, New Jersey, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, New Jersey. Born Friday, May 23, 1947 in Brookville, Patricia was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Leona Pearl Schmader.b Patricia was raised in Rimersburg, and was a graduate of Union […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/patricia-gilfillan/