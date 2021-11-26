State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report about a burglary Nov. 16 at the Coalport Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 7043, in Beccaria Township. During the incident, someone allegedly entered the establishment through the front door, then removed items from the office. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
- State police received a report of criminal mischief Oct. 31 on the Tyrone Pike in Beccaria Township. During the incident, someone allegedly smashed the windshield out of the victim’s vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
- State police responded to a drug-related incident Nov. 9 on Old Route 322 in Wallaceton Borough. According to state police, information was received about a male acting strange. Upon arrival, contact was made with a 37-year-old male from Woodland and he was allegedly in possession of a small amount of crystal methamphetamine. Charges were filed through the district court.
- State police reported a drug violation Oct. 18 in the area of Thompson Road and Cotton Lane in Bradford Township. During a traffic stop, marijuana was allegedly found inside a vehicle and charges were filed against a 56-year-old Woodland man through the district court.
- State police received a report about an incident of harassment Nov. 7 on Brisbin Street in Houtzdale Borough. As a result of a dispute between neighbors, a 44-year-old Houtzdale woman and a 25-year-old Madera woman were charged through the district court.
- State police received a report of trespassing Nov. 4 on Glastonbury Street in Morris Township. As a result of a domestic, a juvenile was charged through the Juvenile Probation Office.
- State police received a report of disorderly conduct Nov. 5 on the Kylertown – Drifting Highway in Cooper Township. During the incident, a 55-year-old Philipsburg man allegedly caused a public disturbance and was cited through the district court.
- State police reported a drug violation Nov. 13 on Rose Street in Irvona Borough. During the incident, a 38-year-old Irvona man was allegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia.
- State police received a report of harassment Nov. 7 on Market Street in Karthaus Township. No further information was provided.
- State police received a report of theft Nov. 8 on Burge Street in Decatur Township. Sometime around September, someone allegedly removed items belonging to the victim. The investigation is ongoing.
- State police received a report of disorderly conduct Nov. 22 in the area of Knox Run and Reservoir roads in Cooper Township. According to troopers, a teen ran away from home and continually lied to her parents about her whereabouts. This resulted in a several-hour search, which alarmed her parents enough to contact authorities several times. Charges have been filed through the district court.
- State police received a report of retail theft Nov. 11 on North Front Street in Decatur Township. During the incident, a Lancaster teen allegedly stole $39.09 worth of items from Sheetz. Charges were filed through the district court.
- State police received a report of harassment Nov. 22 on Decatur Street in Chester Hill Borough. According to troopers, information was received about a protection from abuse order violation via text messages. A male turned himself in and was transported to county jail to be arraigned for the violation. Through investigation, it was found that a female allegedly initiated conversation through texts. She was also cited for the incident.
- State police reported a drug violation occurred Oct. 19 on the Kylertown – Drifting Highway in Morris Township. During a traffic stop, a 27-year-old Reynoldsville woman was allegedly found in possession of a small amount of marijuana and a meth smoking device.
- State police received a report of a theft of a motor vehicle Oct. 31 on Penn Street in Grampian Borough. During the incident, two juveniles allegedly took keys from their residence and then a vehicle. They were located and charges were filed through Juvenile Probation.
- State police received a report of a theft that occurred sometime between Nov. 10 and Nov. 20 on Winburne – Munson Road in Cooper Township. During the incident, someone allegedly removed a MIG Welder from the victim’s property. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.