DUBOIS – Owners of abandoned and or blighted properties in DuBois City will now be subject to fines, if property improvements aren’t made.

On Monday night, council reported fines will be instituted, beginning one year after the property is deemed abandoned and or blighted by Code Enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead.

Fines will increase over time, if there’s no evidence of improvements being made by the property owner. Fines will be instituted as follows:

Less than 1 year: $0 fee

1 to 2 years: $500/year

2-3 years: $1,000/year

3-5 years: $2,000/year

5-10 years: $3,500/year

10-20 years: $5,000/year

20-plus years: The amount increases $500/year.

DuBois City Redevelopment Authority Director Joe Mitchell announced the authority has projects in the works, as well.

He said the city is attempting to acquire a few properties that aren’t in great shape, including the former funeral home and Tommy D buildings.

According to Mitchell, this may also include the former cosmetology school that the city has been trying to purchase since December of 2019.

Once purchased, he said these properties can be sold directly to the public through a more-streamlined process. “I think this is a very important step for the city,” said Solicitor Toni Cherry.

This, she said, also allows the city to ensure properties meet code requirements whether work is performed by the city itself or by simply setting work requirements for the new property owner.