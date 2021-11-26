DUBOIS – DuBois City Council on Monday night voted to approve its preliminary 2022 budget.

The public hearing regarding the budget was also scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec 13.

This budget contains no tax increase, and will remain at 23.5 mills, according to council.

Mill Rate $2.00 on each $100,000 assessed property value Purposes General Fund and Bond Sinking Fund 20 DuBois Public Library and Recreation Fund 3.5

General Fund Cash Balance TBD Revenue $ 20,081,213.00 Expenditures $ 20,081,213.00 Sewer Fund Budget Revenue $ 4,699,811.00 Expenditures $ 4,700,000.00 Water Fund Budget Revenue $ 3,819,500.00 Expenditures $ 4,700,000.00 Highway Aid Funds (SLF) Budget Cash Balance $ 254,536.00 Revenue $ 259,868.00 Expenditures $ 514,404.00

City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio thanked his fellow officials for their help with tightening the city’s belt on the budget to prevent a tax increase.