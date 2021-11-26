DUBOIS – DuBois City Council on Monday night voted to approve its preliminary 2022 budget.
The public hearing regarding the budget was also scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec 13.
This budget contains no tax increase, and will remain at 23.5 mills, according to council.
|Mill Rate
|$2.00 on each $100,000 assessed property value
|Purposes
|General Fund and Bond Sinking Fund
|20
|DuBois Public Library and Recreation Fund
|3.5
|General Fund
|Cash Balance
|TBD
|Revenue
|$ 20,081,213.00
|Expenditures
|$ 20,081,213.00
|Sewer Fund Budget
|Revenue
|$ 4,699,811.00
|Expenditures
|$ 4,700,000.00
|Water Fund Budget
|Revenue
|$ 3,819,500.00
|Expenditures
|$ 4,700,000.00
|Highway Aid Funds (SLF) Budget
|Cash Balance
|$ 254,536.00
|Revenue
|$ 259,868.00
|Expenditures
|$ 514,404.00
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio thanked his fellow officials for their help with tightening the city’s belt on the budget to prevent a tax increase.