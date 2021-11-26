CLEARFIELD – A Coalport man is being accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile girl.

Thomas A. Woodworth, 44, is charged by Clearfield state police with felony aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors (two counts).

He’s also charged with misdemeanor indecent assault without consent, indecent assault, corruption of minors (two counts), indecent exposure and sell/furnish liquor, etc. minor (two counts).

Woodworth waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court. Bail is currently set at $75,000 unsecured.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, information was received regarding an alleged sexual assault that occurred at a Coalport residence.

A trooper briefly spoke to the juvenile victim and as a result of allegations she made, a forensic interview was done Oct. 1 at the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County.

She said Woodworth inappropriately touched her on Sept. 25 and that during one weekend back in July, he exposed himself while they were in a vehicle.

She said he gave her alcohol around the time these incidents occurred. State police also interviewed Woodworth and he allegedly admitted to portions of the victim’s report.

Woodworth said in July he inappropriately touched the victim’s private area and also provided her alcohol, which she confirmed in a follow-up interview.