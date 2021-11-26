CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Area United Way has announced over $146,100 in donations towards its annual campaign for 2021-22.

Funds raised will help 23 local member agencies located throughout eastern, southern and central Clearfield County.

Shown, from left, are: Michele Fannin, Sue Rumfola, Brenda Terry, Wilson Fisher Jr. and Renee Kelley.

Missing from the photo is Campaign Chairperson Kay Dell’Antonio, who asked anyone who would like a pledge card to contact CAUW.

Interested persons can also mail their tax-deductible donations to CAUW, 18 N. Second St., P.O. Box 1430, Clearfield, PA 16830.

Or, you can give at clearfieldareaunitedway.org. Dell’Antonio thanked everyone who has supported the campaign so far.