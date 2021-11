Samantha Lee Smith, 83, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away during the evening hours of Monday, November 22, 2021, while a resident of Laurelbrooke Landing in Brookville, PA. She was born on May 28, 1938, to the late Frank and Lillian (Thompson) Scott in Reynoldsville, PA. Samantha married Robert “Wes” Smith; Wes preceded her in death. Samantha was a member of […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/samantha-lee-smith/