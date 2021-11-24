State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of a domestic dispute Nov. 14 on Hill Street in Chester Hill Borough. While on-scene, troopers allegedly found a small amount of marijuana in plain view. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police received a report of harassment Nov. 13 on Pinetop Road in Bradford Township. As a result of a domestic, two Bigler women were cited through the district court.
- State police reported a drug-related DUI occurred Nov. 13 in the area of Main and Walnut streets in Coalport Borough. According to troopers, a 57-year-old Grampian man allegedly operated a vehicle while under the influence of a narcotic. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- State police received a report of harassment Nov. 3 on Short Street in Chester Hill Borough. According to troopers, an 11-year-old Philipsburg girl has been charged with cyber harassment and invasion of privacy for recording another juvenile in the bathroom at the Philipsburg-Osceola Middle School.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of retail theft Nov. 22 at Wines and Spirits at the Clearfield Mall. During the incident, two females allegedly stole a bottle of Patron, which was captured by store surveillance. Charges are currently pending.
Curwensville Borough
- Police assisted the Pennsylvania Game Commission after a male fled from the PGC on foot. He was taken into custody and to county jail.
- Police responded to a reported 911 hang-up call and upon arrival, an individual was found to be having a medical emergency. Care and treatment were transferred over to emergency medical services.
- Police responded to a residential burglary alarm and learned it was an accidental activation.
- Police conducted a traffic stop along Windy Hill Road and discovered the driver and passenger both had active warrants. The driver was also allegedly in possession of drugs, paraphernalia and several prohibited offensive weapons. Police say the driver was taken into custody and put in county jail.
- Police responded to a 911 hang-up call at a State Street business. Upon arrival, police found everything to be secure and in order.