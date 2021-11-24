DUBOIS – DuBois City Council on Monday night voted to permit Invictus Defense LLC to import a liquor license into DuBois City from Sandy Township.

Subsequent steps of this process are now in the hands of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB). This license was previously used by the Italian Oven.

During the public hearing prior to the voting meeting, Joe Morrison, Invictus Defense owner, was asked if he currently had a restaurant at the location.

Morrison said no, patrons had asked him about having food, and that now plans consist of offering “easy-to-make-food,” such as pizza and tacos with seating available for up to 30 people.

Acquisition of the liquor license would lead Invictus to hire a bartender, and providing food sales do well, he would be open to hiring a cook, as well.

Solicitor Toni Cherry asked Morrison if policies were in place to safeguard his patrons and to prevent individuals from operating recreational weapons while under the influence of alcohol.

Morrison said currently Invictus permits patrons to “bring-your-own” bottle, and visibly-intoxicated individuals are not allowed to throw weapons.

Having a liquor license and serving alcohol could possibly increase these safeguards, Morrison suggested, because it would give Invictus more control over the alcohol on-site.

Morrison also said with a liquor license, Invictus would extend its hours. Currently Invictus is open 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays (closed Mondays and Tuesdays) and until midnight on weekends.