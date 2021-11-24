DUBOIS – The Greater DuBois Chamber is currently seeking nominations for its annual awards, Small Business of the Year and Community Cup.

To be nominated for the Small Business of the Year Award, the nominee must be a DuBois Chamber member in good standing and be locally owned.

This small business should demonstrate aid to the community through service, involvement and leadership.

The Community Cup Award can be given to a business, non-profit or civic organization that has shown betterment along with contributions to make quality of life better for the community. It’s awarded to a business or organization that goes above and beyond.

To receive a nomination form, please contact the DuBois Chamber office at 814-371-5010, or e-mail dacc@duboispachamber.com.

The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, Dec. 15. Awards will be given at the annual Business Bash and awards reception in January of 2022.

The Chamber business directory can be found on its Web site at www.duboispachamber.com.