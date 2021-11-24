ST. MARYS – The Elk County Council on the Arts has been contacted by Denise Palmer, the niece of local artist Al Dornisch, a nationally-recognized, self-taught wildlife painter, regarding the promotion of an upcoming exhibition of his work in St. Marys.

Al has sold his artwork at ECCOTA off and on throughout the organization’s history and its staff are so happy to help promote this exhibition.

An anonymous donor has purchased multiple paintings for permanent display in St Marys. Before they are hung in their designated spots, they will be displayed in the Franklin Center building next Friday and Saturday for a public meet and greet.

“I am thrilled to announce that an anonymous donor has come forward and offered to graciously purchase a number of Al’s original paintings,” Palmer expressed.

“It is the donor’s wish that the artwork purchased should permanently grace the halls of some of the most prominent buildings in the City of St. Marys.

“In this way, residents here, who might not otherwise have the privilege of seeing his incredible artwork, will be able to view it on an ongoing basis.

“Before the paintings are permanently installed in their locations around town, we would like to offer the public an opportunity to meet one of our own local artists and have a chance to speak with him.

“There will be a meet-and-greet, affording you the chance to get up-close and personal with Al and his artwork, in a small gallery reception.”

A meet-and-greet exhibit of paintings will be held Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27, during the St. Marys Light-Up Night, between 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. The event will be held in the lobby of the Franklin Center, 32 S. St. Marys St., St. Marys.