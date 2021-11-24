CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) is pleased to be offering a unique concert this Black Friday, Nov. 26, at 7:30 p.m.

CAST invites people to go out and do their holiday shopping in downtown Clearfield, grab dinner and some refreshments, and come to CAST for a performance.

Stone Man is returning to the CAST stage to deliver a concert that is described by band leader, Shawn Inlow, as “a crazy story about lives and loves and labyrinths.”

Stone Man is a local piano-drive rock band. They rehearse and perform mostly at their own space in Philipsburg, which they call The Launchpad.

Band members include Shawn Inlow as lead singer, Steve Dixon on keyboard, Rich Horton on keyboard, Jason Sopic on drums and Nick Miller on guitar.

Stone Man will perform original numbers, as well as some classic cover songs. They will also provide unique lighting and one-of-a-kind projections to help set the mood.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students. They can be purchased online at www.ClearfieldArts.org, at the CAST office on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., or at the box office 30 minutes before the show.

To learn more about Stone Man, you can find them on Facebook. To learn more about CAST, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org, call 814-765-4474, or find them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

CAST is a non-profit arts center located at 112 E. Locust St., in the heart of downtown Clearfield.