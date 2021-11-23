<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Highlights of this day in history: UN war crimes panel to try Slobodan Milosevic for genocide in Bosnia; Ukraine's Viktor Yushchenko declares win in disputed vote; 'Life' first hits newsstands; Singer Enrico Caruso makes American debut.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:video {"id":471788,"src":"https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/11\/vid619c8add0687a235257127.mp4"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-video"><video controls src="https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/11\/vid619c8add0687a235257127.mp4"><\/video><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:video -->