Karen Keenan, 78, of Hamilton, PA passed away peacefully in the Punxsutawney Area Hospital on Sunday November 21, 2021. She was born in the Adrian Hospital in Punxsutawney on July 18.1943 to Robert Kermes and Ruth Smith, both of whom preceded her in death. Karen will be greatly missed by her loving husband Frank Edward Keenan of Hamilton and by […]

