Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of theft that occurred Nov. 19-21 at McDonalds, located 1007 S. Second St., Clearfield. During the incident, a former employee allegedly unlawfully removed $456.62 from her cash drawer for personal gain. Charges were filed through the district court.
- Police reported a drug violation Nov. 22 along Route 153 in the area of Lawrence Park Village, Clearfield. During a traffic stop, contact was made with a passenger, 37-year-old Mandy Wisor of Woodland for whom there was an active warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office. Police say Wisor was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana and consent to search the vehicle was obtained. It allegedly turned up a controlled substance and numerous items of drug paraphernalia belonging to Wisor. She was transported to county jail where she was searched again, as it was believed she’d concealed other items. Police say a jail officer located a bag containing a controlled substance. Wisor was incarcerated on the warrant and a probation violation. Contraband and other drug charges were filed, and Wisor will appear for a preliminary hearing in the near future.