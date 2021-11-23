CLEARFIELD – In an effort to collect toys for the season of giving, Dented Keg Brewing Company teamed up with Clearfield County Toys for Tots.

Together they hosted a one-day special donation and drop-off event Nov. 20 at the River’s Landing building, located at 139 W. Market St., in downtown Clearfield.

Owners of DKBC were also on-site to meet with community members to speak about the future opening at the River’s Landing location.

DKBC’s beverage trailer provided an opportunity for sampling and sales of beer and cider selections that will soon be on tap at the new location in 2022.

DKBC was pleased to offer a fun afternoon to meet and greet while supporting the local Toys for Tots program. In addition to the toy collection, the event raised $350 in donations.

Pictured, from left to right, are: Rob Swales, Clearly Ahead Development, chief executive officer, Derek McCullough (DKBC), Travis McCullough (DKBC), and John Hibner, Toys For Tots of Clearfield County.

(Provided photos)