DUBOIS – The Winkler Gallery & Art Education Center, DuBois, is excited to announce preparations for its 19th anniversary Christmas open house event Dec. 3-4.

The Winery at Wilcox is the event sponsor and various activities have been planned.

On Dec 3, there will be an adult greenery class, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Refreshments will be available. The charge for this two-hour class will be $40; there’s a limit of 12 participants.

On Dec. 4, there will be a full-day of activities, beginning with a greenery class for children who are 8 years and older.

The class will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The cost for this class will be $15 per child; there’s a limit of 12 children.

From 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will visit the gallery for kids and families to meet and have a photo-op with the Christmas couple.

The gallery will also have a frame available for pictures to be taken with of the Claus’ visiting with children. Though there’s no charge, donations will be accepted.

Artist Harlan Beagley will draw caricatures, if guests would like, as they wait to see Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Donations will be accepted for the work.

On the evening on Dec. 4, the gallery will celebrate the 19th anniversary Christmas open house, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Winery at Wilcox will sponsor a wine tasting and have “Winery Nights” bottles available to purchase. Artist Perry Winkler designed the label and will be present to autograph bottles.

From 6 p.m.- 8 p.m., guests will be able to participate in Christmas Caroling Karaoke to add to this festive evening.

The Winkler Gallery & Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady St. (second floor), DuBois.

It’s a non-profit gallery and education center that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area.

The hours of operation are Wednesday and Thursday, from 12 p.m.- 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

COVID-19 safety measures will be followed during all open hours at the Winkler Gallery & Art Education Center.